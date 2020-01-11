How to use less data on iPhone and iPad

If you’re concerned about running out of data, extra data charges, are in an area with slow data speeds, or for whatever reason want to conserve your data usage, Apple’s iOS 13 can do just that. Simply turn on Low Data Mode to restrict background network use and save cellular and Wi-Fi usage.

How to turn on Low Data Mode

You can turn on Low Data mode separately for cellular and Wi-Fi.

Cellular:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap Cellular > Cellular Data Options.

3. Turn on Low Data Mode.

If you use a Dual SIM device, you can turn on Low Data Mode separately for each cellular plan.

Wi-Fi:

Open the Settings app. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap the information button (i) next to the Wi-Fi network to which you’re connected. Turn on Low Data Mode.

Your Low Data Mode preferences for each Wi-Fi network are kept up to date across all your devices through iCloud.

What to expect in Low Data Mode

Different apps use different ways of reducing data usage in Low Data Mode. In general, here’s what you can expect:

• Apps might stop using network data when you’re not actively using them.

• Background App Refresh is turned off.

• The quality of streaming content might be reduced.

• Automatic downloads and backups are turned off.

• Services such as iCloud Photos pause updates.

Built-in iOS apps and services adapt to Low Data Mode in the following ways:

• App Store: Video autoplay, automatic updates, and automatic downloads are turned off.

• Music: Automatic downloads and high quality streaming are turned off.

• Podcasts: The frequency of feed updates is limited, and episodes are downloaded only on Wi-Fi.

• News: Article prefetching is turned off.

• iCloud: Updates are paused, and automatic backups and iCloud Photos updates are turned off.

• FaceTime: Video bitrate is optimized for lower bandwidth.