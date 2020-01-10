Apple slashes trade-in values of iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch models

Overnight, Apple quietly slashed almost all of its maximum estimated trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Overnight, Apple has quietly slashed almost all of its maximum estimated trade-in values of second-hand iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models. For example, yesterday on Apple’s device trade-in program web page, the iPhone XS Max had an estimated trade-in value of up to $600, but today Apple is only offering up to $500 –– a full $100 less than it did 24 hours ago. The only devices that have been spared reductions are the MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, and ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 1, 2, and 3.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Virgnina, the fair-market value of devices decreases over time and need to be adjusted accordingly. MacRumors has compiled a list of all device trade-in reductions here