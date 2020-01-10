U.S. Department of Homeland Security to Firefox users: Update now!

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (CSIA):

Mozilla Patches Critical Vulnerability

Mozilla has released security updates to address a vulnerability in Firefox and Firefox ESR. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability was detected in exploits in the wild.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Mozilla Security Advisory for Firefox 72.0.1 and Firefox ESR 68.4.1 and apply the necessary updates.