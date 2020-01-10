U.S. Department of Homeland Security to Firefox users: Update now!

Buckle up, because we’re poised for another battle on digital security. The FBI has reputedly asked for Apple’s help unlocking phones belonging of the alleged shooter…
Overnight, Apple quietly slashed almost all of its maximum estimated trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models…
One-in-five U.S. adults (21%) say they regularly wear a smartwatch or wearable fitness tracker, according to a Pew Research Center survey…
Cool kids Echosmith are out with a new album and the title track laments the artificial screen Apple’s iPhone has constructed between reality and “a pixelated version” of real life for a lonely generation…
Aside from its key role in the global supply chain as a high-tech manufacturer, mostly notably as an Apple Inc supplier, Taiwan is in a strategic location…
College students get half off Apple Music and free Apple TV+. That’s tens of millions of songs, always ad-free, along with free Apple TV+. All for just $4.99/month…
Apple is launching a donation campaign in partnership with the Red Cross to help with efforts in Australia to fight widespread, devastating bushfires…
On-demand streams grew were up 24.8 percent from 2018 to 1.01 trillion. Streaming on services like Apple Music saw the biggest boot, as on demand audio streams grew 32 percent to 706 billion…
As optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and Apple along with other large caps posted strong gains, major U.S. stock indexes registered record closing highs…
Apple’s AirPods are the dominant Bluetooth headset in terms of sales volumes and revenues…
1 Comment
I assume Firefox Developer Edition 73.0b3 has the fix as well?