Defying critics, U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump draws applause at CES 2020 keynote talk

U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday touted government-industry collaboration to create jobs, drawing applause at a tech show that contrasted with the criticism she faced beforehand for her lack of tech experience.
The daughter of Republican President Donald Trump and a businesswoman, Trump spoke at the annual CES tech conference in Las Vegas… She said a White House council that she co-leads will launch a nationwide year-long advertising campaign to encourage all pathways to jobs, including apprenticeships, and not just a college degree. “We need to raise awareness about many options that exist,” she told the audience. Trump said the White House will release a national workforce strategy in the coming months. She said over 400 companies have committed to offering over 14 million training opportunities.
The council includes the chief executives from Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, IBM Corp and other major companies… Trump talked about efforts to boost paid family leave, finding people to fill 500,000 manufacturing job openings and doing more to recruit and retain immigrants that she dubbed “the greatest talent in the world.”
MacDailyNews Note: Here is the full video of the CES 2020 Keynote Talk, “The Path to the Future of Work,” featuring Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President, and Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association, that took place on Tuesday, January 7th:
