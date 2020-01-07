Apple’s AirPods make more money than Spotify, Twitter, Snapchat, and Shopify combined

Imagine a startup with $12 billion of revenue, 125%+ YoY revenue growth (two years in a row), and Apple-esque gross margins (30-50%). Without knowing anything else about the business, what would you value it at? $50 billion? $100 billion? More?
That’s Apple’s AirPods business… AirPods sales are growing at triple digit rates each year. In 2018, AirPods revenue grew 133% over 2017, and in 2019 AirPods revenue was up another 128% over 2018.
This is what AirPods revenue looks like compared to some of the world’s top tech companies. AirPods make as much money as Spotify, Twitter, Snap, and Shopify *combined*. And considering their triple-digit growth two years in a row, I would be shocked if AirPods didn’t earn more money than Uber in 2020.
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, as Rooke notes, there is huge headroom remaining for AirPods as there are sales of only some 110 million AirPods units so far, into an installed base of 900+ million iPhones. Also, don’t forget Apple’s Beats headphones sales.
We look forward with great anticipation to the AirPods App Store or at least a section in the App Store for audio-first apps.
Also amazing… AirPods customers are only (existing or brand new) Apple customers. The target audience for AirPods is intentionally restricted. It’s the same for Apple Watch. Watch customers are only (existing or brand new) Apple customers, actually MORE restrictive because they need to be iPhone users.
That means future growth will be even MORE explosive, as more Apple customers buy AirPods, more existing AirPods users upgrade to Pro, AND more Android users from that HUGE pool become Apple loyalists.
Who else intentionally resists a product’s potential customer base and improves overall results? Apple does it ALL the time 😁