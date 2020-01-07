Apple price targets rise as analysts see more upside after 2019 rally

Ryan Vlastelica, Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc.’s price target was raised to $350 from $280 at Needham, which wrote that the iPhone maker had a number of tailwinds in 2020 that could help it extend last year’s strong rally…

Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote that Apple was on her conviction list for a second straight year, noting the company’s direct relationships with 900 million of “the wealthiest consumers in the world.”

Needham also touted the company’s transition toward a recurring-revenue business model, “which is driving multiple expansion,” as well as its compensation structure, “a hidden asset that drives valuation upside.”

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee sees “further upside for long-term investors” given a higher percentage of earnings derived from Apple’s services business, along with 5G iPhones expected later this year. Also on Monday, Bernstein raised its price target on Apple to $300 from $250