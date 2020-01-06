Can you game on a $6,000 Mac Pro?

Snazzy Labs:

Sure, the new Mac Pro is supposed to be a workstation, but that doesn’t mean it can’t game… right?

The stock Radeon Pro 580X in the 2019/2020 Mac Pro is disappointing to say the least. It’s a budget card from 2017 dressed up in a sleek new MPX format to save face and it falls short; not just for gaming but for compute as well. So what GPUs can help accomplish those tasks better. What about a new generation NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super or last-gen NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti? Apple blocked NVIDIA’s Mac web drivers in Mojave so only older Macs can use their GPUs in macOS. But will it work in Windows via Boot Camp or virtualization in Parallels or VMWare? Maybe we should try out an AMD 5700XT GPU which has killer performance for the price and is compatible with macOS? Let’s find out all of this and more!