Apple is poised to transform and dominate the media landscape

“Apple’s moves in both hardware, software, and media put them far ahead in making frictionless, seamless, and integrated media experiences,” Greg Wester writes for BetaNews:

Apple’s hardware and software (already in the hands of millions) extends from the watch and the phone to the tablet and TV enabling cross-device media integrations (e.g., recommendations, control, etc.) that will transform the media landscape. Additionally, Apple already owns or has partnerships with streaming video, news publishers, game makers, and more, giving them the power, scale, and reach to dominate media. Apple’s understanding of your media habits across devices allows them to do cross-device, cross-media recommendations. For example, it’s easy to imagine Siri giving you Apple TV suggestions based on what you are reading on Apple News. Additionally, the integration can extend beyond recommendations and also allow cross-device control. Imagine seeing a suggestion, just swiping it toward your Apple TV, and having that suggestion added to your watch list — immediately played or AirDropped to your most recently iCloud-messaged contacts. This frictionless, ease of use could make Apple recommendations the default media choice for us in a world saturated with choices.

MacDailyNews Take: No other company is in a position to dominate as Apple can and certainly will try. That said, as far as “news” goes, even when it becomes virtually automatic to get your news from Apple, cast a wide net:

As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015