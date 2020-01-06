Apple’s desktop-class Safari for iPad marks a tipping point

John Voorhees for MacStories:

Whether I’m traveling to another city for several days or just sitting in a local coffee shop for a few hours… I prefer my iPad to my MacBook Pro when I’m away from my desktop Mac. I also enjoy the freedom of picking the platform I use for a task. Some days that’s my Mac, but just as often it’s my iPad…

Safari in iPadOS has become a desktop-class browser. There remain differences between it and its desktop sibling, but the gap has been dramatically narrowed and the differences that remain purposefully leverage the distinctions between the Mac and iPad. The result has transformed frustrating experiences with web apps that simply didn’t work before on the iPad into a productive environment for accomplishing tasks that once required a Mac…

If you’ve run into roadblocks with web apps in the past, it’s worth revisiting them in the wake of iPadOS 13. For me, the updates to Safari in iPadOS have been a tipping point in the way I work that has opened up new options I didn’t have before.