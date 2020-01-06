Apple’s desktop-class Safari for iPad marks a tipping point

Whether I’m traveling to another city for several days or just sitting in a local coffee shop for a few hours… I prefer my iPad to my MacBook Pro when I’m away from my desktop Mac. I also enjoy the freedom of picking the platform I use for a task. Some days that’s my Mac, but just as often it’s my iPad…
Safari in iPadOS has become a desktop-class browser. There remain differences between it and its desktop sibling, but the gap has been dramatically narrowed and the differences that remain purposefully leverage the distinctions between the Mac and iPad. The result has transformed frustrating experiences with web apps that simply didn’t work before on the iPad into a productive environment for accomplishing tasks that once required a Mac…
If you’ve run into roadblocks with web apps in the past, it’s worth revisiting them in the wake of iPadOS 13. For me, the updates to Safari in iPadOS have been a tipping point in the way I work that has opened up new options I didn’t have before.
MacDailyNews Take: iPadOS 13’s new “desktop-class” Safari takes iPad’s productivity to a new level. It’s certainly worth the time to try iPad to do some things you found impossible or difficult in the past – you might be very pleasantly surprised at what iPad can do today!
Every new iteration of iOS forces users to relearn things that „just worked” before. While iPad OS is an improvement, the continuing, frustrating workarounds and rodblocks (intentionally designed by Apple to control user behavior) are a glaring reminder of how good the Mac has been for years. Unfortunately, new hardware aside, Mac OS is still ignored in favor of the mouse maze, funnel-like, Disney ride on rails experience of iOS.
So true. My iphone has become what we used to call “Tokyo By Night” blaring neonlights from every direction, too much to comprehend.
When I look up something on my iphone, I want to get the result, not an “are you sure?” or an ad for something, or a “suggestion”
Do they think we are stupid? Some are but “suggestions” aren’t going to help them anyway.
In the top #3 of Apple aggravations…and it’s increase over the last 5yrs is palatable:
“intentionally designed by Apple to control user behavior”
I’ll take macOS 9 times out of 9, 8 days a week. iPads are toys and nothing more.
User error.
Wooah, another delusional old person. I only say that because young people would never prefer surfing the web with macOS 9…
Or Scientologic.
Maybe you could use it to write more toy-like fantasy books that people would come to follow as their religion?
I’m hating desktop Websites in Safari on iPad.
It’s annoying as HXLL. The reason is simple: iPad:iOS is not point and click, but desktop sites are designed for that. Many times things are unusable on these sites and I try and call up the mobile version manually, which is hit or miss.
Not a good experience at all.
I’ve had to kill Safari on my iPad numerous times since the “upgrade” MDN seems to love. Safari just stops loading the webpage, on numerous sites.
And, I agree the new text selection and manipulation changes for sake of change are crap. Very frustrating to use.
Hard to find fault with browsers or OS’s when the onslaught of page-stopping ads renders them all unusable. Try reading anything with a million bees swarming around your head.
Safari….the new IE of web browsers.
From the new bigger, badder, Microsoft.