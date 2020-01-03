Make like WALL•E in latest Apple Arcade game ‘Doomsday Vault’

Apple Arcade’s latest addition is the game Doomsday Vault in which Earth’s climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.

App Store:

You’re on a lone mission in a post-climate collapse Earth. Adventure around the world in your robotic suit and use your suit’s tools and abilities to explore challenging environments. Navigate desolate landscapes, flooded cities and derelict buildings to find seeds from critical plant species and return them to the safety of the Vault. Be aware, not everything is as it seems – you will need to evade the AI bots left behind to guard corporate interests.

Collect nutrients, restore Carbon Eaters, collect the seeds and nurture them in the Vault to create a sustainable crop.

Features:

• Challenging puzzles and gameplay to suit all ages and experience

• Engaging 3D environments

• Play as the iconic DV Robot character

• Beautiful soundtrack and sound effects

• Helpful plant information

Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Supports Siri Remote and MFI game controllers.