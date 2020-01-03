LG intros new 8K TV lineup with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

LG Electronics will introduce its expanded 8K TV lineup next week at CES 2020 – eight TVs with new 77- and 65-inch class models joining LG’s existing 88- and 75-inch screen sizes.

LG’s 2020 lineup includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with every model exceeding the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content thanks to support of a wide selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1. LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

LG’s latest 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

The α9 Gen 3 processor’s AI Picture Pro is capable of recognizing faces and text on screen, fine-tuning and sharpening each to produce more natural skin tones, well-defined facial features and clearer, more readable characters. In addition, its Auto Genre Selection recognizes the type of content being watched and automatically applies the ideal picture settings, guaranteeing the best image quality among four genres: movie, sports, standard and animation.

LG’s AI Sound Pro analyzes and classifies the audio of content among five categories – music, movies, sports, drama or news – for clearer voices and richer, more textured background sound. Spoken words are isolated and their volume increased, making it distinctively easier for viewers to understand while background noises are identified and the scene up-mixed to virtual 5.1 surround for a heightened level of viewer immersion.

On top of the exceptional viewing experience, LG 8K TVs offer a new level of convenience made possible by AI technology. Users can monitor and control compatible IoT devices directly from the TV’s Home Dashboard, while Hands-Free Voice Control allows viewers to easily control multiple connected devices with just their voice, even from across the room. Available in 144 countries, ThinQ voice recognition is built into every LG 8KTV. And with LG’s smart TV platform, webOS, the new TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit as well as both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice compatibility in the future.

Source: LG Electronics USA

MacDailyNews Take: Yum, 8K! It’s definitely good to see AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being integrated by third-party CE makers.