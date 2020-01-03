Apple targets jailbreaking in lawsuit against iOS virtualizer Corellium

“Apple has expanded a lawsuit against an iOS virtualization company, claiming that its actions facilitate jailbreaking and violate the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) prohibition on circumvention of copyright-protection systems,” Jon Brodkin reports for Ars Technica:

Apple sued Corellium, a company that sells access to virtual machines that run copies of the operating system used in iPhones and iPads, in August 2019… Apple said that Corellium sells “perfect replicas” of iOS without a license from Apple The first version of Apple’s lawsuit accused Corellium of copyright infringement. A new version filed on December 27 alleges both copyright infringement and “unlawful trafficking of a product used to circumvent security measures in violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1201,” a statute that’s part of the DMCA. Apple argued that Corellium gives users the ability to jailbreak iOS for either benign or malicious purposes… Apple argues that Corellium’s alleged DMCA violations enable both violations of Apple’s copyright and the spread of security vulnerabilities.

MacDailyNews Take: There is a reason why too many failed attempts to unlock disable an iOS device: Security.

Corellium allows this important security feature to be sidestepped allowing for brute-force attempts to unlock devices, among other things.

Apple offers a $1 million “bug bounty” for anyone who discovers flaws in iOS and gives custom “dev-fused” iPhones to legitimate researchers.

Again, you couldn’t beg for a lawsuit from Apple any better than Corellium, and that’s a list that includes the likes of Psystar!

To thwart brute-force attempts to unlock you devices, always use long, custom, alphanumeric passcodes. Use at least seven characters – even longer is better – and mix numbers, letters, and symbols.

To change your passcode in iOS:

Settings > Face ID & Passcodes > Change Passcode > Passcode Options: Custom Alphanumeric Code