Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.70, or 2.28%, to close at $300.35, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $300.60.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.305 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.334T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.225T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $942.561B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $940.165B

5. Facebook (FB) – $597.783B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $564.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $337.624B

• Disney (DIS) – $266.827B

• Intel (INTC) – $264.502B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.410B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $161.309B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $144.540B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.977B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $84.651B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $57.303B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.897B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.219B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.460B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.029B

• Nokia (NOK) – $21.713B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.597B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.714B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.7133B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.031M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Some people laughed when we said Apple’s market value would go much higher than a mere $1 trillion. Who’s laughing now? Apple shareholders, that’s who!

The greatest company on earth is still wildly undervalued! The march to $2 trillion has begun! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2018

Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018

The next ten years are going to be absolutely amazing for Apple. The company has just started to really get going! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2017