Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.70, or 2.28%, to close at $300.35, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $300.60.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.305 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.334T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.225T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $942.561B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $940.165B
5. Facebook (FB) – $597.783B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $564.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $337.624B
• Disney (DIS) – $266.827B
• Intel (INTC) – $264.502B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.410B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $161.309B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $144.540B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.977B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $84.651B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $57.303B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.897B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.219B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.460B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $25.029B
• Nokia (NOK) – $21.713B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.597B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.714B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.7133B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.031M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Some people laughed when we said Apple’s market value would go much higher than a mere $1 trillion. Who’s laughing now? Apple shareholders, that’s who!
The greatest company on earth is still wildly undervalued! The march to $2 trillion has begun! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2018
Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018
The next ten years are going to be absolutely amazing for Apple. The company has just started to really get going! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2017
12 Comments
Buffet laughing all the way to the bank!
1.335 T
My personal gain on AAPL bought in 1997 is now 51,797. PERCENT.
It’s dudes like this that bum me out just when I’m feeling ecstatic:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/petercohan/2020/01/02/59-overvalued-why-apple-is-neither-a-growth-nor-value-stock/#33fd3b783990
This dude is basically saying he’s smarter than Warren Buffett and that anyone buying or holding Apple is wasting their time. He’s going to wait for Apple to drop a huge amount (59%) before he would consider buying any stock in the company. These people are just crazy. Believing that Apple will really drop that much is something I can’t even imagine unless the entire stock market collapsed. One would think there are so many stocks a person could choose that might take a huge hit, but he has to choose Apple as being the most overvalued stock around. I don’t understand how a dozen people look at Apple and they all see some extremes in either direction. Weird. Is Apple that different from other companies from a value standpoint? Beats me.
This is not unlike back in the “dark days” when I was in a protracted discussion on one of the Apple related boards with a “respected” analyst who was openly advising people to hold off investing in Apple untill the price of the stock went well below book value. At the time APPL was trading a little above $12.00 a share (before all the stock splits as Apple recovered) and IIRC book value was around $10.00 a share. He was advising people to wait until the price got down to about $8.00 a share before jumping in.
I told him the stock would never go below book value as if it ever did there would be a hostile takeover and a sell off of Apple’s parts for a quick profit. He was adamant that the stock price would go well below book value before there was any threat of a takeover. His rationale was that people should buy APPL well below book value and make a ton of money when the hostile takeover happened as, in his mind, it was inevitable.
Just FYI, APPL price never went below book value. Not even close.
That idiot is waiting for AAPL to be $122… AAPL hasn’t been that low since about January 2017. Meanwhile, he’s missed out on its rise to $300…
Forbes is the perpetual negative Nelly re:Apple. Best to ignore Forbes.
Every article from Forbes is specifically designed as clickbait. The are banking in AAPL fans to click it just to see what the heck they could be thinking. They are thinking, “Ahh, another fool feel for the bait – more ad rev, yay”. Just don’t click or link to anything from Forbes and the world will be a better place.
Discerning readers will remember that Apple lost 75% of its market cap in the dot-com bubble burst almost 20 years ago. What will happen when the Treasury/Fed helicopter money spigot and debt monetization shuts off or loses its ability to prop up the stock market, and the market has to discover real value on its own? The era of centralized (stock) market planning can’t last forever.
“The Last Time Markets Were This Over-Valued, DotComs Crashed & The VIX Complex Collapsed”
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/last-time-markets-were-over-valued-dotcoms-crashed-vix-complex-collapsed
MDN should get back on track with what it knows: Mac products and services, not stock market “analysis.”
Sorry, there’s huge difference between now and 2000. Anything tech was blowing up no matter how little of revenue or marketshare they had. You had all these young companies jumping in and having a huge IPO launch. Now, that just isn’t happening. Not every market move upward equals a bubble.
Sorry JC but I think Apple is a strong lifeline stock when the general markets tank, provided one is patient and looks over the longer time horizon. AAPL P/E is till reasonable in comparison with numerous other company stocks, many of which are growing with great momentum but still have negative P/Es. Apple has shown over 4 decades that there is a basic resiliency and engineering prowess that enables the stock to resurrect value/price from the depths of an overall market near-collapse.
The thing that has always irritated me with people talking about how Apple’s P/E is too high is it has always been much lower than any in its group. The average P/E of its peers shouldn’t be 28 and everyone expect Apple’s to be 14. If anything Apple should have always been commanding a higher P/E than its peers.