Apple’s App Store again destroys Google Play in global app Christmas spending

Sensor Tower:

Spurred by new device sales, first-time mobile users, and consumers flush with gift card credit, worldwide spending across the App Store and Google Play on Christmas topped $277 million according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. This represented combined year-over-year growth of 11.3 percent for the stores, which brought in a total of $249 million in user spending on the same day in 2018.

Consumer spending in apps and mobile games on Christmas accounted for about 5 percent of all revenue generated by the stores for the Month of December, which reached nearly $5.1 billion globally according to our estimates. This was 8 percent greater than the approximately $4.7 billion spent across both platforms during December 2018.

Apple’s App Store accounted for 70 percent of spending between the two platforms at $193 million, growing about 16 percent Y/Y. Approximately $84 million was spent on Google Play, which represented Y/Y growth of 2.7 percent.