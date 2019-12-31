Apple’s AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon

AirPods Pro bring the magic of AirPods to an all-new lightweight, in-ear design.
Apple’s AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon, featuring:

• Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
• Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
• Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
• Sweat and water resistant
• Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
• Easy setup for all your Apple devices
• Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
• The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

MacDailyNews Take: Hurry, while they last!

