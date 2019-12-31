The best mechanical keyboards for your Mac

Anthony Karcz for Forbes:

Mechanical keyboards have changed the way I type on my Mac… The problem is, there are practically no mechanical keyboard manufacturers out there that make mechanical keyboards with the Mac in mind. Sure, you can still plug a mechanical keyboard meant for a Windows machine into a Mac, but you’ll lose the Mac-specific keys and likely have relearn your keyboard shortcuts since the Windows key and Command key aren’t in the same places.

There is one like that on this list (just because I love it so much) [Das Keyboard 5Q], but the rest here have gone the extra step and given at least some consideration to the rest of the computing world.

Best for Gaming: Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Best Wireless: Keychron K1 Wireless (V3) and Keychron K2

Best Accessory Suite: Logitech G915

Best All Around: Das Keyboard 5Q: The Das Keyboard 5Q is one of the best mechanical keyboards I’ve ever had the pleasure to review… It’s also fully Mac compatible, which I greatly appreciate.