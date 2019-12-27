What to expect from Apple in 2020

What’s on tap from Cupertino in 2020?

Stuart Miles for Pocket-lint:

In 2019 Apple spilt the iPhone range into the standard iPhone and the Pro range. That new formula is likely to remain when Apple presumably launches the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in September… Those models are likely to continue to focus on improving the camera… Perhaps the biggest advancement however is the expectation that the iPhone 12 Pro will feature 5G…

Apple skipped an update to the iPad Pro range in October of 2019 suggesting that it could move to a Spring iPad Pro 2020 instead… With Apple announcing a new screen size and keyboard for the 15-inch model we very much expect Apple to continue this approach to its current 13-inch model. That means a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new scissor-mechanism keyboard.