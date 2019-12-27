Apple to donate money to support Australian fire fighting efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter yesterday that Apple is donating funds to support fire fighting efforts in Australia.

Juli Clover, MacRumors:

For the last two months, bushfires have been burning across Australia due to one of the worst droughts in history and record-breaking heat waves. More than nine people have died and more than 800 homes have been destroyed.

Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: We pray the firefighters will be able to get a handle on these disastrous wildfires ASAP!