Japan Display in talks with Apple and Sharp to sell key display plant

Japan Display is in talks with Apple and Sharp to sell its main Hakusan factory in Ishikawa Prefecture, Nikkei Asian Review reports, citing multiple sources.

Nikkei Asian Review:

JDI said in a statement on Friday that the company is “considering a wide range of options” regarding the Hakusan factory.

On Dec. 12, JDI announced that it was in the final stage of talks with a potential buyer — likely Apple — of equipment at the Hakusan plant for about $200 million.

It now appears that the scope of the talks has shifted to sale of the entire facility, including land and buildings.

Sources say that JDI is negotiating with Apple to sell the factory for 80 billion to 90 billion yen ($730 million to $820 million).