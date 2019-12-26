My favorite Apple product of the decade isn’t the iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

Mark Sullivan for Fast Company:

Apple likes to say that the Watch is the most personal of all its devices, but for me the most personal Apple device has proved to be the AirPods.

I thought they were intriguing when I first saw Apple introduce them at a press event in the fall of 2016, but I didn’t realize at the time that of all the new devices and services Apple has introduced in the past decade — including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Apple TV+ service — the AirPods would become the product I’d use most.

There are days when I leave my Apple Watch at home, but there are virtually no days when my AirPods go untouched. There are even days when I leave my iPhone at home and take my Watch and the AirPods. No matter what mix of devices I need at a particular time, the AirPods are usually part of it.