My favorite Apple product of the decade isn’t the iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

Mark Sullivan for Fast Company:
Apple likes to say that the Watch is the most personal of all its devices, but for me the most personal Apple device has proved to be the AirPods.
I thought they were intriguing when I first saw Apple introduce them at a press event in the fall of 2016, but I didn’t realize at the time that of all the new devices and services Apple has introduced in the past decade — including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Apple TV+ service — the AirPods would become the product I’d use most.
There are days when I leave my Apple Watch at home, but there are virtually no days when my AirPods go untouched. There are even days when I leave my iPhone at home and take my Watch and the AirPods. No matter what mix of devices I need at a particular time, the AirPods are usually part of it.
MacDailyNews Take: AirPods are great, indeed, but the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch are each much more capable and therefore more compelling.
10 Comments
Clever clever Apple (again) -small AND easier to lose. Wow. Then you can listen to them good old 45rpm MONO recordings instead of that RAP CRAP. Clever people.
I bought AirPods Pro and they are crap. Almost no BASS. Sent them back the next day.
That’s strange. Because I love mine. They sound amazing. I could not be more pleased with the sound including the BASS.
Get yourself a set of Powerbeats Pro….They have the bass you are looking for especially after about 40 hours of initial use!
Well, I got my case laminated (free) with my name and cellphone. of course, I hope to not lose it. I just want to add that the Apple Store today (where I went to pick it up) was insanely crowded! Much more crowded than any of the many other times I’ve been there. Mind-bogglingly crowded. OK, you get the picture. So, two observations. First, the process of getting my device took a few minutes but wasn’t horrible. Second, I’m inclined to get some more APPL stock!
AirPods solved all my issues I had with in ear bluetooth headphones. Fantastic sound, great battery life, consistent sound during exercise, fast and easy charging, perfect case form factor.
You must have a special model. Battery life is NOT great.
My favorite Apple product is me. Without me helping Steve along in the early days, there would be no Apple today. So I am my own personal favorite – but you already knew that.
Are you ever going to post here without bragging about Jobs ? Give it a rest
Vain Trust…in true form.