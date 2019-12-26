Jonathan Ive donates £100,000 to tree-planting campaign

Colin Fernandez for The Daily Mail:

Sir Jonathan Ive has turned his hand to orchards – generously donating £100,000 to the Daily Mail’s tree-planting campaign.

Sir Jony said the Be A Tree Angel campaign, in which thousands of trees will be planted across Britain, was dear to his heart as he finds trees ‘profoundly good for learning and creating’.

The incredible six-figure donation will fund 1,000 orchards to be planted in 1,000 schools across Britain – a fitting legacy from a British designer whose work has fuelled Apple’s huge success.

On Saturday, Network Rail pledged £1million over four years – planting 20,000 trees in the first year alone as part of a pilot project.

It came after great generosity from business leaders last week, as restaurant mogul Richard Caring, tycoon Lord Sugar and an anonymous businessman each donated £100,000. Together with Sir Jony’s pledge of £100,000, their donations total £400,000 – enough to fund 4,000 orchards in schools.

The money will also provide aftercare to ensure the trees thrive…