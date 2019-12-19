U.S. FCC: No, Apple’s iPhone didn’t exceed RF radiation safety levels

“Back in August, a Chicago Tribune report claimed that the iPhone 7 was operating at illegal radiation levels after commissioning tests for that model, the iPhone 8, and some Android smartphones,” Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:
The FCC has run more tests and says that the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy phones don’t exceed the legal RF radiation exposure levels
Bloomberg reports that “recent tests of mobile devices like the iPhone and Galaxy didn’t violate agency rules on maximum radiofrequency exposure levels.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ambulance chasers the world over are crestfallen.
The FCC’s conclusion is, um… conclusive:
All sample cell phones tested by the FCC Laboratory, both grantee-provided and FCC- purchased samples, produced maximum 1-g average SAR values less than the 1.6 W/kg limit specified in the FCC rules. Therefore, all tested sample devices comply with the FCC RF radiation exposure general population/uncontrolled limits for peak spatial-average SAR of
1.6 W/kg, averaged over any 1 gram of tissue as specified in 47 CFR § 2.1093(d)(2), and these tests did not produce evidence of violations of any FCC rules regarding maximum RF exposure levels.
The U.S. FCC’s latest “RF Exposure Compliance Test Report,” dated December 19, 2019, is available here.
Cook has said that “health” will be what Apple is known for. If health, security/privacy, and “it just works” continue to be Apple’s distinguishing characteristics, I don’t ever see a reason wander.
With that said, I hope Cook would go to great lengths to ensure RF in Apple products is truly safe and not just below govt rules/standards…as govt standards for the serfs can be ridiculous.