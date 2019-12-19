Apple TV+ strikes exclusive first-look deal with Sharon Horgan

Peter White and Jake Kanter for Deadline:

Apple has struck an exclusive first-look deal with Catastrophe and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan.

Deadline understands that the company inked the multi-year deal in London this morning and it covers all future projects Horgan writes. This comes after Horgan’s deal with Amazon came to an end.

It marks the first major talent deal to come out of Europe for Apple, which has been signing up overall deals with the likes of Roma’s Alfonso Cuarón, The Morning Show’s Kerry Ehrin, Friday Night Lights’ Jason Katims, and Fast & Furious’ Justin Lin.