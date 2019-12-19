Apple held talks to add James Bond, live sports to streaming service

Apple execs met MGM Holdings Inc. (James Bond franchise-owner) and the Pac-12 collegiate athletic conference earlier this year for content Apple TV+ service, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

Reuters:

The conversations with MGM and the Pac-12 were preliminary and have yet to reach an advanced stage, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal with the Pac-12 would be Apple’s foray into live sports.

MacDailyNews Take: James Bond? Cool. Live sports on Apple TV+? What a genius idea (that we had over five and a half years ago): Perhaps Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014