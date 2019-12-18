Complete disassembly and analysis of Apple’s all-new Mac Pro

Snazzy Labs:

We have our hands on the newest $6,000 2019 Mac Pro for a compete teardown and parts analysis as compared to its PC brethren.

Apple announced the new Mac Pro after years of waiting for a cheesegrater tower to replace the rapidly aging and woefully unsuitable trashcan Mac Pro released in 2013. While we don’t have the new Afterburner card or the latest and greatest CPU configurations from Intel’s Xeon W Cascade Lake X lineup, we do have Apple new hardware and answer many of the following questions: How do Apple’s MPX modules work? Are the feet on Mac Pro removable? Can you use wheels other than the $400 wheels from Apple? Are other PCIe devices supported? How does the cooling system and fan configuration work? How is memory or RAM supported or inserted? Is the SSD upgradable by the end-user? And so much more!