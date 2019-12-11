Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets three SAG award nominations

Nominees for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances in film and television of 2019, as well as the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles, were announced this morning at the Pacific Design Center’s SilverScreen Theater in West Hollywood.

The nominations included three for Apple TV+’s new series The Morning Show:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

• JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”

• HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret – “THE CROWN”

• OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

• JODIE COMER /Villanelle – “KILLING EVE”

• ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

• STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”

• STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler – “THE MORNING SHOW”

• BILLY CRUDUP / Corey Ellison – “THE MORNING SHOW”

• PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”

• DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented on Sunday, January 19th, simulcast live on TNT and TBS. See the full list of nominees here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations and good luck to Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, and to everyone involved in the production of The Morning Show!