Apple releases redesigned Apple Store app

Michael Steeber for 9to5Mac:

Apple released a major update to the Apple Store app today with a redesigned Shop tab that completely overhauls the online shopping experience. Products are now presented with richer visuals, featured recommendations, and more.

The latest update merges the Discover and Shop tabs into one unified interface with a series of cards and sections that highlight new products, devices you already own, and shopping categories.

The Apple Store app is available for free in the App Store.