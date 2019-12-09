Apple gets FCC approval for Mac Pro tower, and rack-mount version

The Mac Pro has appeared today on the FCC registry site, with its regulatory testing information publicly released.
The new Mac Pro model aimed at rack mounting also passed FCC clearance today, ahead of the computer going on sale tomorrow. Apple previously announced that a ‘optimised version for rack deployment’ would be released in the fall.
MacDailyNews Note: The all-new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the fall. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available at apple.com/mac-pro and https://www.apple.com/pro-display-xdr.