How your iPhone will become your lawyer

“Lawyers are expensive. One way to make them cheaper is to replace them – and iPhones (and other devices) will inevitably help you do just that,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must:
Here are three reasons I believe your iPhone will become your lawyer:
• Replacing administrative tasks
• Automation for the rest of us
• Soft skills matter most
What I’m arguing may sound a little like pie in the sky, but with so much of the work of the legal profession reliant on tasks which could be automated, you’d expect to see signs the transition is already taking place.
So, are there such signs?
I think so…
MacDailyNews Take: But, an iPhone doesn’t have lips, so how will you know when it’s lying? 😉
Legal eagles, or those in need of representation, check out the full article for a bunch of interesting links!
When I was a prosecutor, I frequently got complaints that the lawyers had fixed the system so that nobody could navigate it without an attorney. I pointed out that the doctors were much worse; they had fixed the system so that people who got brain cancer had to hire a physician or die.
There are plenty of routine tasks in both law and medicine that can be handled via an AI, but when your life is at stake you still want a human being holding the scalpel or making your case.
Apple should let an iPhone defend it during it’s anti-trust investigations.
First, kill all the iPhones.