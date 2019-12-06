Some MacBook Pro 16 users suffering audio ‘popping’ and display ghosting

Alex Blake for Digital Trends:

The brand-new MacBook Pro 16 may have righted many wrongs — including ditching the failure-prone butterfly keyboard for the much more satisfying Magic Keyboard — but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. As some proud new owners of Apple’s latest laptop have found out, a few models have been experiencing intermittent popping sounds and ghosting on the display.

According to AppleInsider, the sound occurs when audio is stopped or skipped, or the audio app is closed. The sound is likened to “the clipping you can get when audio peaks too high, or when speakers are abruptly switched off and on.”

In our review of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, we praised its speakers as “by far the best speakers you can find on a laptop” and didn’t experience the popping issue ourselves, so it’s possible it’s limited to certain situations and use cases.