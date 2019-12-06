Apple premieres ‘Truth Be Told’ starring Octavia Spencer

Now available to stream on Apple TV+ are the first three episodes of the Apple Original true-crime drama series “Truth Be Told.”
New evidence compels true-crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, played by Octavia Spencer, to reopen a murder case that made her a media sensation. “Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul plays the man she may have wrongfully put behind bars. The series is based on the novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber.
Apple has also released the eighth episodes of “The Morning Show,” “See,” and “For All Mankind,” as well as the fourth episode of “Servant.”
MacDailyNews Take: Truth Be Told one looks great. We’ll be watching!
