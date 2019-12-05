Macintosh floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs sells for $84,115 at auction

A Macintosh floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs has been sold at auction for $84,115.00 (includes buyer’s premium), a considerable increase over its initial estimate of $7,500+.

RR Auction:

Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, “steve jobs.” In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs’s seldom-seen autograph — known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple’s iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs’s elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.

MacDailyNews Note: We want a poster of that!