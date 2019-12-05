How to install Twitter as a Progressive Web App on Mac

Sandy Writtenhouse for iDownloadBlog:

Twitter has a new Mac app, but it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Want the Twitter web experience but in app form? Here’s how to install Twitter as a web app on your Mac.

Twitter’s new Mac app was built using Catalyst, an Apple technology that makes it easy for developers to bring iPad apps to the Mac instead. That’s left the app a bit un-Mac-like and rough around the edges. Without resorting to a third-party app, you can use the Twitter web interface in app form with a few quick clicks.

The secret is to turn Twitter into a Progressive Web App.