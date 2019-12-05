Apple Watch saves Florida man’s life

Tony Velasquez, Jr. for WPBF:

Roy Robinson, 74, of Lake Worth, credits an Apple Watch with saving his life. Robinson was visiting his family in Baltimore when he says he started feeling fatigued.

“So I rested and didn’t think anything of it, and later that afternoon, the watch started beeping probably about once an hour, saying, ‘You’re in A-fib,’ and I had no idea what A-fib was.”

“My son said you are going to the hospital. Your watch keeps going off and we are going to the hospital.”

“We showed up at the hospital, and they said, ‘Why are you here?’ I said, ‘Because my watch told me I was in A-fib,’ so they hooked me up to the EKG, and after about 30 minutes, he says, ‘We’re admitting you.’”

The best part of the ordeal for Roy Robinson? Apple CEO Tim Cook sent him a personal email.