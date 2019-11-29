Apple’s U.S. Black Friday shopping event offers up to $200 off select products

“Apple’s four-day Black Friday shopping event is now live in the United States, offering customers free Apple Store gift cards worth up to $200 with the purchase of select new Apple products,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors:
Gift card values in the United States:
• $200 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro
• $100 for MacBook Air
• $100 for iPad Pro
• $100 for Beats Studio3 Wireless
• $50 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR
• $50 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5
• $50 for HomePod
• $50 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro
• $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD
MacDailyNews Take: Apple doesn’t need “special deals” to move products, so anything they decide to offer is a nice bonus.
Yes, they need deals. Why? Because people are more computer literate and tech savvy. “It just works”, is really no longer true. “It works more often than not”, is more like it. Yes Apple could charge more because it gave more, on computers there is the software suite. That is worth at least 300 dollars, more if they would put time or development into that suite. Sales are falling for the ridiculously priced iPhone. 1000 + dollars to make a phone call, not to mention the monthly insane prices from cell companies. If you only knew how much an actual call cost… Trust me, you would tell people, I’ll be home sooner or later, you can reach me there.