Apple’s U.S. Black Friday shopping event offers up to $200 off select products

“Apple’s four-day Black Friday shopping event is now live in the United States, offering customers free Apple Store gift cards worth up to $200 with the purchase of select new Apple products,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors:

Gift card values in the United States: • $200 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro

• $100 for MacBook Air

• $100 for iPad Pro

• $100 for Beats Studio3 Wireless

• $50 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR

• $50 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5

• $50 for HomePod

• $50 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro

• $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD

MacDailyNews Take: Apple doesn’t need “special deals” to move products, so anything they decide to offer is a nice bonus.