Analyst: Apple’s new AirPods to be ‘clear star’ of Black Friday amid surging demand

Demand for Apple’s new AirPods is surging ahead of Black Friday sales and the wireless earbuds could see shortages heading into the holiday season, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

Callum Keown:

Ives estimated Apple was on track to sell more than 65 million AirPods units this year and could potentially hit 90 million unit sales in 2020.

Apple’s wearables division, which includes the wireless headphones, saw 54% revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

At the end of October, shortly before its results, Apple unveiled a high-end version of the wireless earbuds — AirPods Pro — with a new design, noise cancellation and a price of $249.

Ives said the new product would be “a clear star of Black and holiday season,” and pointed out that Amazon has slashed prices on older AirPods. He maintained an outperform rating on the stock with a target price of $325 — the most bullish on Wall Street — based on the roaring success of the wireless devices.