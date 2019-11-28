Jony Ive removed from Apple’s leadership page

Marc Newson (left) and Jony Ive
Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple today removed Jony Ive from its leadership page on its website, suggesting that he has officially departed the company after nearly three decades…

In June, Apple announced that Ive would depart the company as an employee later this year to form an independent design company named LoveFrom with his designer friend Marc Newson. Apple said it will remain one of Ive’s primary clients.

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, Jony, and good luck with LoveFrom!

