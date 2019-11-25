Intel CPU shortages may affect SSD adoption in PCs in 2020

Siu Han and Joseph Tsai report for DigiTimes:

Intel’s CPU shortages are expected to continue haunting the PC industry in the first quarter of 2020, and may even last into the second quarter, undermining demand for SSDs from the PC sector next year, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

With demand turning strong, PC shipments in the second half of 2019 are expected to improve from the first. The penetration rate of SSD in PC products has also risen to 55-60% in the second half, as consumer SSD prices have dropped to the sweet spot, the sources noted.

But the Intel CPU shortages could dampen PC shipment momentum, slowing down demand for SSDs, the sources said.