Apple TV+ debuts two new featurettes for ‘SEE’ and ‘For All Mankind’

Apple has debuted two new featurettes for Apple TV+ series SEE and For All Mankind.

In SEE, Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.

Executive producers of the Apple Original series SEE discuss the process of creating the show’s expansive narrative:

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

From the lunar surface of the moon to the precise recreation of the original Mission Control, the level of authenticity and attention to detail that brought For All Mankind to life is astounding. Hear from the Executive Producers and crew members regarding the incredible care and craft that went into building the sets, finding the real-life props and designing the wardrobes for this nostalgic, alternate history drama.

