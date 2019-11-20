Live video: President Trump tours Apple Mac Pro facility with CEO Tim Cook in Texas

President Trump tours the Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas with CEO Tim Cook.
The visit comes in light of Trump’s push to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.
MacDailyNews Note: Earlier in the visit, Apple presented President Trump with a custom engraved, laser-etched Mac Pro bottom plate.
This is live, raw video (some language among the photographers and videographers might be NSFW, as is their wont):
MacDailyNews Take: We are getting a live look into Apple’s Austin, Texas Mac Pro assembly facility!
MacDailyNews Note: Live coverage ended at 5:07pm Eastern. You can now watch the video recording of the tour above.
4 Comments
I’m going to throw up in my mou… Everywhere. Disgusting to see both names in the same sentence. I know it’s business, not personal, Tim- but this is a despicable soulless fascist whose ass you’re kissing.
Americans are fed up withe the stupidity of libturds like you, which had guaranteed a Trump reelection. Thanks!
You shakily be happy to kiss his ass. He’s brought a lot of jobs back to the states. Hope you choke in your vomit.
I doubt you know the meaning of the term fascist.
Read your history books and you will find little that corresponds with Trump.
He is a freely-elected President, whatever anyone’s opinion of him or his policies.
Also, don’t forget that he can only run two terms.