Live video: President Trump tours Apple Mac Pro facility with CEO Tim Cook in Texas

Fox Business:

President Trump tours the Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas with CEO Tim Cook. The visit comes in light of Trump’s push to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

MacDailyNews Note: Earlier in the visit, Apple presented President Trump with a custom engraved, laser-etched Mac Pro bottom plate.

This is live, raw video (some language among the photographers and videographers might be NSFW, as is their wont):

MacDailyNews Take: We are getting a live look into Apple’s Austin, Texas Mac Pro assembly facility!

MacDailyNews Note: Live coverage ended at 5:07pm Eastern. You can now watch the video recording of the tour above.