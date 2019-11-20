AFI Fest abruptly cancels Apple’s ‘The Banker’ as closing-night film in unprecedented move

“In a virtually unprecedented development, AFI Fest has been forced to make a last minute switch of their closing night film, The Banker which was scheduled to have its World Premiere in Hollywood Thursday night. Netflix’s Marriage Story, already in theatrical release, has been tapped to take the slot,” Pete Hammond reports for Deadline:

The Banker, which stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long is Apple’s first major film release, scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, and then Apple TV’s new streaming service early next year. I am told by sources within the company that those plans are now on hold while Apple takes a pause and investigates recently uncovered, and potentially damaging, charges that have surfaced from a family member of the late Bernard Garrett Sr, the man Mackie plays in the true story set in 1963.

Deadline has learned a person related to Garrett Sr. has leveled some troubling allegations about the late entrepreneur and shared them with at least one Hollywood trade paper which is planning a story. This has led Apple to pull the reins in on the release until they get further information and clarification.