President Trump wants Apple to be involved in 5G infrastructure building in U.S.

Reuters reports:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had asked Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to look into helping develop telecommunications infrastructure for 5G wireless networks in the United States.

“They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!” Trump tweeted.

Trump met with Cook on Wednesday during his visit to Apple’s upcoming campus in Texas, in the latest sign of a close relationship between two of America’s most powerful men.

Among U.S. firms, Qualcomm Inc is the dominant player in radio chips that help mobiles connect to networks and Cisco Systems Inc which makes networking gear.

Trump has earlier said that United States intended to deploy 5G services rapidly and plans to cooperate with “like-minded nations” to promote security in next-generation 5G networks.