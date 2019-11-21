President Trump wants Apple to be involved in 5G infrastructure building in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had asked Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to look into helping develop telecommunications infrastructure for 5G wireless networks in the United States.
“They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!” Trump tweeted.
Trump met with Cook on Wednesday during his visit to Apple’s upcoming campus in Texas, in the latest sign of a close relationship between two of America’s most powerful men.
Among U.S. firms, Qualcomm Inc is the dominant player in radio chips that help mobiles connect to networks and Cisco Systems Inc which makes networking gear.
Trump has earlier said that United States intended to deploy 5G services rapidly and plans to cooperate with “like-minded nations” to promote security in next-generation 5G networks.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d settle for an Apple-developed 5G modem inside every iPhone (as would Apple, certainly, too).
14 Comments
What ‘infrastructure’ is he actually expecting Apple to help with, its not an area that they have any serious experience with in terms of the back end of the Telecoms business, even in 4G or wifi let alone this technology. He might as well have asked Boeing or Walmart to have helped with it.
In 2 to 3 years they may have a working 5G modem but that, even if its successful has little to nothing to do with the actual infrastructure in any normal use of that term its fundamentally about technology being used in devices that exploits that infrastructure its like comparing the macro Einsteinium World with the micro world of sub atomic theory, which Einstein himself admitted he found spooky and didn’t comprehend. If it did then Qualcomm would be leading the great infrastructure avalanche rather than Huawei, its two very different things with a little overlap in the middle at best. I guess as he uses a phone (if with some difficulty) he thinks its all therefore the same thing as it exploits both areas of technology.
Non-corporate scientists/engineers have not proved 5G safe. We can only conclude, therefore, that 5G is unsafe. In the meantime, I want Apple to fight for user safety as energetically and vociferously as it fought and continues to fight for user’s 4th Amendment rights.
That makes no sense. Not proving that something is safe doesn’t mean it’s not safe. It’s also impossible to prove a negative. You can show, a better word, that something isn’t safe, but you can’t really show that it is.
You use research, experiment, peer appraisal and over time build up experience based documentation, as in science generally, to judge the safeness or otherwise of anything of this nature. Its a matter of when you decide the evidence is sufficient to release the technology into the wild thats the issue really. Clearly those who produce and generally expect to profit/benefit from the technology and those who’s job it is to protect the public from any adverse effects usually place that particular line in different places and politicians and pressure groups argue over it and make the final decision.