President Trump arrives in Austin for tour of Mac Pro facility with Apple CEO Cook

Chuck Lindell for The Austin American-Statesman:

Air Force One landed in Austin shortly before 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, about a half-hour later than expected after a delayed departure from Washington, to carry President Donald Trump, daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and other administration officials to the state capital for a tour of a local Apple Inc. manufacturing plant.

Trump will join Apple CEO Tim Cook for an hourlong tour of the facility, giving the president an opportunity to celebrate the company’s recent expansion in Central Texas and, perhaps, offer a distraction from ongoing impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

Outside the plant, protesters and supporters had begun gathering hours earlier, rallying on opposite sides of a street and engaging, at times, in dueling chants of “Lock him up” and “Four more years.” Dressed as a handmaiden, Penny Adrian of Cedar Park said she was protesting Trump’s views and treatment of women. “I want to show him that most American people do not support his cruelty, his racism, his misogyny, his viciousness. I think he is under the illusion that he has a cult following and that most Americans support him, and I just refuse to believe that,” Adrian said.

“Apple is opening up a fantastic facility. They’re spending a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told reporters [before departing Washington D.C. earlier today]. “We want to see Apple build here; that way, you have no tariffs. There’s no tariffs. When companies come to our country and they build, there’s no tariffs.”

Trump is not expected to make any other stops during an Austin visit that is expected to last about 2½ hours.