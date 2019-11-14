Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, shared at the Wired25 conference [last week] that the social media service will expand its test that hides like counts to the US next week for some users. This comes after testing started this summer in a handful of countries including Canada, Italy, Australia, and Brazil…

The testing in the US will include a limited amount of users as it rolls out… Those who see the change won’t see like counts for others’ posts but will still be able to see the likes for photos and videos that they post. Those affected should see a notification that they’re a part of the test…