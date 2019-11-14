Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, shared at the Wired25 conference [last week] that the social media service will expand its test that hides like counts to the US next week for some users. This comes after testing started this summer in a handful of countries including Canada, Italy, Australia, and Brazil…
The testing in the US will include a limited amount of users as it rolls out… Those who see the change won’t see like counts for others’ posts but will still be able to see the likes for photos and videos that they post. Those affected should see a notification that they’re a part of the test…
Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own. pic.twitter.com/DztSH0xiq2
— Instagram (@instagram) November 14, 2019
WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD
— WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, no, where will the obsessive, like-fuelled narcissists go now? Luckily for them, there’s always Instagram owner Facebook!
2 Comments
Or…MDN….
“We want your followers to focus on what you share, not on how many likes your posts get.”
I think it’s probably more like, “We don’t want you to feel bad if your posts don’t get enough likes.” More participation trophy mentality, hehe… 🙄