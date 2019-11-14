Apple releases firmware update for AirPods Pro

Apple News+ has struggled to add subscribers since first week of launch in March, sources say…
Apple Inc. received a rare bear call on Thursday, after the company was downgraded to sell from hold…
The testing in the US will include a limited amount of users as it rolls out…
A study funded by Apple at Stanford determined that Apple’s A-Fib alerts can save people from strokes or even death…
A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging fourteen alleged members of an international criminal organization with dozens of fraud, conspiracy, identity theft and money laundering charges related to their multi-million-dollar counterfeit iPhone and iPad scheme…
Apple introduced a 16-inch MacBook Pro on Wednesday, marking a new screen size as well as a departure from the problematic “butterfly” keyboard…
Apple today announced that customers in the U.S. can enroll in three landmark health studies conducted in partnership with major institutions to explore important areas of medical research…
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren fired back at Goldman Sachs’ response to allegations of gender bias against women applying for the popular Apple Card…
The Apple Card previously had individuals apply for their own cards…
Apple Inc. is considering bundling its paid internet services, including News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, as soon as 2020…