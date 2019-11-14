Apple releases firmware update for AirPods Pro

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which were originally released on October 30.

Today’s firmware update is labeled as 2B588, up from 2B584, which was the release version of the firmware that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ shipped with.

There’s no word on what’s included in the firmware update, but it may improve connectivity or resolve other small issues with the earbuds.

The firmware update will install automatically when connecting the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your iPhone or iPad, and it could take some time for the update to become available for everyone.