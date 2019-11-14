Apple Watch reliably detects atrial fibrillations, Stanford University study finds

2 Comments

A study funded by Apple at Stanford determined that Apple’s A-Fib alerts turned out to be 84% accurate, possibly saving people from strokes or even death.

MacDailyNews Take: Not only does Apple Watch save time, it saves lives.

2 Comments

  1. It detected my AFib on the 7 of last month but the notification wasn’t persistent (a setting). Then I went a week later for an operation on my hand which they couldn’t do because of the AFib.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,