Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.06, or 0.79%, to close at $262.20, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $262.46.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.185 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.185T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.115T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $896.214B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $878.379B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $545.508B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $540.72B
• Walmart (WMT) – $338.583B
• Intel (INTC) – $253.823B
• Disney (DIS) – $243.534B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.128B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $140.514B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $128.925B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.977B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.95B
• Sony (SNE) – $75.773B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.436B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.508B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.105B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.601B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.392B
• Nokia (NOK) – $19.786B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.063B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.821B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.591B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.467M
MacDailyNews Take: The sky’s the limit!