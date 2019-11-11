Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 2.06, or 0.79%, to close at $262.20, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $262.46.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.185 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.185T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.115T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $896.214B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $878.379B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $545.508B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $540.72B

• Walmart (WMT) – $338.583B

• Intel (INTC) – $253.823B

• Disney (DIS) – $243.534B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.128B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $140.514B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $128.925B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.977B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.95B

• Sony (SNE) – $75.773B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.436B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.508B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.105B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.601B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.392B

• Nokia (NOK) – $19.786B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.063B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.821B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.591B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $59.467M

MacDailyNews Take: The sky’s the limit!