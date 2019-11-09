Top tips and tricks for Apple’s AirPods Pro

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple in October 2019 debuted the AirPods Pro, a new higher-end version of its existing AirPods with an updated design, noise cancellation technology, a customizable fit with silicone ear tips, and a more expensive $249 price tag.

In this guide, we’ve collected 14 of our favorite ‌AirPods Pro‌ tips to help you get the most out of Apple’s latest and greatest wireless earbuds.