Top tips and tricks for Apple’s AirPods Pro

Apple in October 2019 debuted the AirPods Pro, a new higher-end version of its existing AirPods with an updated design, noise cancellation technology, a customizable fit with silicone ear tips, and a more expensive $249 price tag.
In this guide, we’ve collected 14 of our favorite AirPods Pro tips to help you get the most out of Apple’s latest and greatest wireless earbuds.
MacDailyNews Take: We especially like the fact that noise cancellation can be enabled on only one AirPod Pro. We also appreciate being able to switch between Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes via our Apple Watches!