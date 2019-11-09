iPhone 12 design rumors: The iPhone might get smaller in 2020

Lexy Savvides for CNET:

Apple could change up the design of the iPhone 12 in 2020 and surprise us with a new, yet familiar look. We rounded up all the rumors about the next iPhone’s design and features, including a four-camera array.

Let’s recap some of the basics about what we’re expecting from the rumors so far: 5G support, 120Hz refresh rates, a time-of-flight camera and a new design. Longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also said that Apple may reduce the screen size of the 2020 version of the iPhone 11 Pro. Instead of the 5.8-inch screen it has now, it would be 5.4 inches.

MacDailyNews Take: A timeless design, but let’s face it, the biggest selling point next year is going to be 5G, not what it looks like.

