Goldman Sachs faces probe for alleged gender discrimination with Apple Card algorithm

Sridhar Natarajan and Shahien Nasiripour for Bloomberg:

A Wall Street regulator is opening a probe into Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s credit card practices after a viral tweet from a tech entrepreneur alleged gender discrimination in the new Apple Card’s algorithms when determining credit limits.

A series of posts from David Heinemeier Hansson starting Thursday railed against the Apple Card for giving him 20 times the credit limit that his wife got. The tweets, many of which contain profanity, immediately gained traction online, even attracting comment from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Hansson didn’t disclose any specific income-related information for either of them but said they filed joint tax returns and that his wife has a better credit score than he does.

“The department will be conducting an investigation to determine whether New York law was violated and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex,” said a spokesman for Linda Lacewell, the superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services. “Any algorithm, that intentionally or not results in discriminatory treatment of women or any other protected class of people violates New York law.”

“Our credit decisions are based on a customer’s creditworthiness and not on factors like gender, race, age, sexual orientation or any other basis prohibited by law,” said Goldman spokesman Andrew Williams.

MacDailyNews Note: If only her name were Marisa Robertson. 😉

Obviously, Goldman Sachs’ algorithm needs work.

David Heinemeier Hansson is the creator of Ruby on Rails, Founder & CTO at Basecamp, a New York Times best-selling author, and Le Mans 24 hour class-winning racing driver. Here are some of his tweets on the subject:

